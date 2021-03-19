UN Treaty Bodies and Western Sahara (a Study)

STUDY
UN Treaty Bodies and Western Sahara
The following document presents a research work on the way in which the UN treaty bodies address the issue of human rights in the Non-Self-Governing Territory of Western Sahara.
This investigation reveals that the human rights treaty bodies, whose mission is to examine the degree of compliance with international human rights instruments by member states, have been addressing the issue of human rights in Western Sahara in an incorrect and illegal way.
The conclusion of this investigation is to ask the treaty bodies to refrain from accepting the “national reports” presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, which include Western Sahara as part of the Moroccan national territory.
The present investigation concluded in August 2020.
Haddamin Moulud Said.
