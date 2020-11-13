Violacion del alto el fuego - Violation of the ceasefire -Rupture du cessez-le-feu

Marruecos viola el alto el fuego y el Ejército Popular de Liberación Saharaui responde a esta nueva violación, SPS 13.11.20
Morocco violates ceasefire agreement and the Saharawi People's Liberation Army responds to this new violation, SPS 13.11.20
Morocco intervenes militarily to defend plunder corridor, WSRW, 13.11.20
L’armée marocaine intervient à Guergarate, Algerie 1, 13.11.20
L’armée marocaine intervient contre le Polisario à Guerguerate, Jeune Afrique 13.11.20
Blocage de Guergarat: Le Maroc a décidé d’agir et le polisario en assume seul les conséquences, Hespress, 13.11.20
Le Maroc intervient militairement pour défendre le couloir du pillage, WSRW 13.11.20
Après l'intervention du Maroc, le Polisario annonce avoir répliqué , Le Desk.ma
à suivre...
Context:
The heinous sins of Antonio Guterres The question of the illegal breach of El Guerguerat. by Haddamin Moulud Said
Los nefandos pecados de Antonio Guterres La cuestión de la brecha ilegal de El Guerguerat por Haddamin Moulud Said
EL GUERGUERAT Y LA ECONOMÍA por ABDALAHI SALAMA MACHNAN