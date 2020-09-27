Derechos humanos - Human Rights - Droits humains II

Declarcion
The founding congress of the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders, CODESA was held in Al-Aaiun / Occupied Western Sahara on 25th
September 2020
Statement
The Statute of the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders
Guideline For the Collective of Saharawi human rights defenders founding conference
Le congrès fondateur du Collectif Sahraoui des Défenseurs de Droits Humains, CODESA, a été tenu à Al-Aaiun/Sahara occidental occupé, le 25 septembre 2020
Antécédents : (voir aussi http://saharaoccidental.blogspot.com/2020/09/derechos-humanos-human-rights-droits.html )
Le 2.09.20 CODESA a été dissous par une majorité de son comité :
- Communique sur la Dissolution du CODESA, 02.09.20
- Se disuelve el colectivo "CODESA", ECS 03.09.20
L'autre partie s'est engagée à continuer les activités, c'est elle qui a tenu le 25.09.20 son congrès de fondation:
- Declaración sobre la continuidad organizacional y militante del Colectivo Saharaui de Defensores de Derechos Humanos CODESA , 04.09.20
- Statement by the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders (CODESA) on the continuation of its organisation and activism, 04.09.20