septembre 27, 2020

Derechos humanos - Human Rights - Droits humains II

El congreso constituyente del Colectivo de Defensores Saharauis de Derechos Humanos, CODESA se ha celebrado en El Aaiún / Sáhara Occidental Ocupado el día 25 de septiembre 2020

Declarcion

  The founding congress of the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders, CODESA was held in Al-Aaiun / Occupied Western Sahara on 25th September 2020

Statement

The Statute of the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders

Guideline For the Collective of Saharawi human rights defenders founding conference
 

Le congrès fondateur du Collectif Sahraoui des Défenseurs de Droits Humains, CODESA, a été tenu à Al-Aaiun/Sahara occidental occupé, le 25 septembre 2020

Antécédents : (voir aussi http://saharaoccidental.blogspot.com/2020/09/derechos-humanos-human-rights-droits.html )

Le 2.09.20 CODESA a été dissous par une majorité de son comité :

L'autre partie s'est engagée à continuer les activités, c'est elle qui a tenu  le 25.09.20 son congrès de fondation:


 


