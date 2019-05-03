mai 03, 2019

REFERENDUM


Tables rondes /Round Tables - Négociations Maroc - POLISARIO

Genève 1 - 05 et 06 décembre 2018

Les parties réunies autour de l’ONU à Genève, ONU news

First Western Sahara talks at UN in six years, begin in Geneva, UN news
Genève abrite une réunion sur le Sahara occidental, TdG, 5.12.18

Une solution pacifique est possible, selon l’envoyé de l’ONU, ONU news
Western Sahara: a 'peaceful solution’ to conflict is possible, says UN envoy

UN Western Sahara talks end with pledge to meet in 2019, Reuters 07.12.18

The Western Sahara Dispute Drags On after 27 Years in Limbo, Daniel Samet Freedomhouse 09.01.19

Is One of Africa’s Oldest Conflicts Finally Nearing Its End?By Nicolas Niarchos, December 29, 2018

**
05.03.19 : Une délégation sahraouie à Berlin, El Watan,
**

Genève 2  - 21 et 22 mars 2019
 
Une nouvelle table ronde prévue en mars, Le Monde , 31.01.19

Western Sahara talks to be held in March: UN , AFP/ SABC news, 05.03.19

La 2ème table ronde vue par la presse internationale (maghreb Online 23 mars 2019)

VOA/AFP , 12.03.19

Swissinfo.ch: Les acteurs de la crise au Sahara occidental réunis près de Genève, 21.03.19




