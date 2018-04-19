avril 19, 2018

ONU - UN - NNUU / REFERENDUM I

Quelques textes pour mieux comprendre la situation actuelle
(+ compléments )
Some documents about the current situation 
(and more)
Documentos  de actualidad

  Mémorandum sur les allégations du Royaume du Maroc sur la zone tampon, 12.04.18, RASD, Ministère des Relations extérieures

A memorandum on the Allegations of the Kingdom of Moroccoon the buffer zone, 12.04.18, SADR, Ministry of Foreign Relations 

Memorando Relativo a las Alegaciones Marroquies Respecto a la "Zona de separacion" , 12.04.18, RASD, Ministerio de Asuntos exteriores

 مذكرة حول ادعاءات المملكة المغربية بشأن المنطقة العازلة

Letter by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations New York, 13.04.18

Information note the ceasefire agreement and military agreement no. 1 related to Western Sahara, 16.04.18, Polisario Front

ANALYSE:
  Qui viole le cessez-le-feu au Sahara Occidental ? 19.04.18, analyse d’un observateur de longue date du conflit.


