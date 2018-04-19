Quelques textes pour mieux comprendre la situation actuelle
(+ compléments )
Some documents about the current situation
(and more)
Documentos de actualidad
Mémorandum sur les allégations du Royaume du Maroc sur la zone tampon, 12.04.18, RASD, Ministère des Relations extérieures
A memorandum on the Allegations of the Kingdom of Moroccoon the buffer zone, 12.04.18, SADR, Ministry of Foreign Relations
Memorando Relativo a las Alegaciones Marroquies Respecto a la "Zona de separacion" , 12.04.18, RASD, Ministerio de Asuntos exteriores
مذكرة حول ادعاءات المملكة المغربية بشأن المنطقة العازلة
Letter by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations New York, 13.04.18
Information note the ceasefire agreement and military agreement no. 1 related to Western Sahara, 16.04.18, Polisario Front
ANALYSE:
Qui viole le cessez-le-feu au Sahara Occidental ? 19.04.18, analyse d’un observateur de longue date du conflit.
avril 19, 2018
ONU - UN - NNUU / REFERENDUM I
Quelques textes pour mieux comprendre la situation actuelle
Publié par arso à 9:40 PM