Security Council - Conseil de sécurité - Consejo de seguridad

Security Council Resolution on Western Sahara S/RES/2285/2016, 29.04.16
Draft S/RES 401 (2016)
U.N. demands restoration of Western Sahara mission, Reuters, 29.04.16
UN urges return to full operation of Western Sahara mission, AP, 29.04.16 On W.Sahara, 2 No Votes, 3 Abstentions, So France Can Lobby Next SG, By Matthew Russell Lee, Innercity Press, 29.04.16
UN Security Council Must Live Up to its Responsibilities in Western Sahara, Emhamed Khadad, The World Post, 29.04.16
Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission for Referendum in Western Sahara by 10 Votes in Favour, 2 against, with 2 Abstentions
Resolucion del Consejo de Seguridad S/RES/2285/2016, 29.04.16
Borrador S/RES 401 (2016)
La ONU prolonga su misión en el Sáhara Occidental con rechazo de Uruguay y Venezuela, AFP, 29.04.16
Résolution du Conseil de sécurité sur le Sahara Occidental, S/RES/2285/2016
Projet S/RES 401 (2016)
Le Conseil de sécurité vote le rétablissement de la Minurso, Telquel, 28.04.16
La résolution de l'ONU sur le Sahara adoptée, Huffpost Maghreb, 28.04.16
Sahara occidental: un Conseil de sécurité divisé proroge d’un an le mandat de la MINURSO
